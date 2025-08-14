The Cubs placed Amaya (ankle) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After making his return to action in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays following an extended stay on the 60-day IL due to an oblique strain, Amaya sprained his left ankle when he landed awkwardly on first base. He had to be carted off the field, and while X-rays returned negative, Amaya could require additional testing as the Cubs look to determine the severity of his ankle sprain. With Amaya back on the shelf, Carson Kelly will continue serving as the Cubs' primary catcher and will be backed up by Reese McGuire.