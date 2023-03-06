Amaya (foot) took reps at catcher and hit during a simulated game Saturday and could make his Cactus League debut in the near future, LaMond Pope and Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Amaya looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the Lisfranc fracture he sustained to his left foot while playing at Double-A Tennessee in mid-September. The 23-year-old backstop, who had already missed the first three months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, served exclusively as a designated hitter for Tennessee but was expected to be ready to handle reps behind the plate in the Arizona Fall League had the foot injury not nixed those plans. Amaya said that he felt comfortable while making throws behind the plate Saturday, and his foot presented no complications while he was hitting. Once he makes his spring debut, Amaya should be in the clear for the start of the minor-league season in early April.