Cubs' Miguel Amaya: Optioned back to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
The Cubs optioned Amaya to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Yan Gomes is back from the concussion IL, so Amaya will return to the minors to get regular playing time. The 24-year-old went 3-for-13 (.231) with two RBI over his first six major-league games.
