Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Amaya (oblique) will likely be out for another 4-to-6 weeks, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Amaya landed on the injured list Sunday with a strained left oblique, and the results of his MRI confirmed that he will need to spend an extended period of time on the IL. Counsell said the team hopes to have the 26-year-old back before the All-Star break. Until then, Carson Kelly (illness) will likely see the bulk of starts behind the dish with Reese McGuire filling in occasionally.