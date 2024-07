Amaya went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Amaya has been seeing less playing time recently, with the newly signed Tomas Nido seemingly taking over as Chicago's top catcher. The 25-year-old Amaya still has some upside, but after hitting .214 in 53 games last year as a rookie he's only batting .194 this season. If he can't get his bat going a bit more, Amaya will likely stick in a reserve role, which caps his fantasy value.