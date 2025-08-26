Amaya (ankle) has started running on a treadmill but is "still weeks away" from a return, manager Craig Counsell said, per MLB.com.

Amaya was carted off the field after stepping awkwardly on first base and spraining his ankle during a game on Aug. 13. It was a tough break for the catcher, who was making his first appearance for the Cubs since May 24 after recovering from an oblique injury. Amaya may be able to help Chicago late in the season and in the playoffs, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect much more from the 26-year-old in 2025.