Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Reds that Amaya will be placed on the 10-day injured due to left oblique strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Amaya was removed in the fifth inning of Saturday's game after suffering the injury while throwing to second base on an Elly De La Cruz steal attempt. He'll return to Chicago to undergo further testing and determine the severity of the strain, but the 26-year-old backstop could be facing a lengthy stint on the IL. Moises Ballesteros will likely be recalled from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the backup catcher behind Carson Kelly while Amaya is recovering from his injury.