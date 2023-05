Amaya is starting at catcher and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Amaya made his MLB debut Thursday and has seen five at-bats so far with a single hit and two RBI. The 24-year-old is around due to Yan Gomes being out with a concussion. That should make Tucker Barnhart the starter most days until Gomes returns, though Amaya could carve out a larger role if he hits. Barnhart started Saturday's game but Amaya pinch hit for him in the eighth inning.