Amaya is day-to-day after suffering a dislocated ring finger on his right hand, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Amaya was activated from the minor-league injured list on July 22 after recovering from Tommy John surgery early in the season. He has served solely as the designated hitter for Double-A Tennessee since but will be sidelined for at least a brief period of time. Amaya has hit fairly well in his limited playing time, maintaining a .254/.354/.373 line across 79 plate appearances.