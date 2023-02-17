Amaya (foot) has yet to be fully medically cleared, though he has resumed some baseball activities, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Amaya suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot last season in Double-A Tennessee. There is no word yet on whether he'll be ready for the start of the minor-league season, but he has begun catching bullpen sessions, throwing to bases and is cleared to hit -- all good signs. The 23-year-old catching prospect slashed .278/.379/.485 in Double-A last season and will likely be bumped up to Triple-A in 2023.