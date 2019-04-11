Montgomery (lat) threw 26 pitches in a bullpen session Thursday and will throw at least one more before the Cubs set a return date for him, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Montgomery has been on the injured list since Saturday, but his absence isn't expected to be a particularly lengthy one. He's eligible to return Monday but appears to need a little more time than that, with the Cubs' homestand beginning on April 19 a more realistic target.