Tauchman went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Pirates.

Tauchman was the ideal leadoff hitter in this one, reaching base on three singles ahead of the heart of the Cubs' order. The outfielder made his team debut on May 19 and has carved out a role with Cody Bellinger (knee) on the injured list. Tauchman is now batting .299 and should continue to earn regular playing time as long as Bellinger is out.