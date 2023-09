Tauchman went 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 15-7 victory over the Reds.

Tacuhman came into Sunday's contest amidst a 4-for-33 (.121) stretch. He'd snap his slump with a huge day, tallying four hits and three RBI while swiping his sixth bag this season, matching a career high. Overall, the 32-year-old outfielder is batting .262 with seven homers, 55 runs scored, 45 RBI and a .748 OPS through 328 plate appearances on the campaign.