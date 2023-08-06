Tauchman went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over Atlanta.
Tauchman has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with two steals, six RBI and eight runs scored over six games in August. The 32-year-old has earned a strong-side platoon role of late, eating into Seiya Suzuki's playing time in right field. Through 63 contests, Tauchman has maintained a .280/.372/.430 slash line with six home runs, five steals, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored across 243 plate appearances. He's regularly batted leadoff against right-handed pitchers lately.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: On bench versus lefty•
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: Heads to bench versus lefty•
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: Goes deep, swipes bag in big win•
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: Remains on bench vs. lefty•
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: Sits amid hot run at plate•
-
Cubs' Mike Tauchman: Tallies three hits in win•