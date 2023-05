Tauchman will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Tauchman is in the starting nine for the third game in a row after going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks, a stolen base and a run over the previous contests. He looks like he could remain the Cubs' primary option in center field until Cody Bellinger (knee) returns from the 10-day injured list, though the lefty-hitting Tauchman could sit out against some lefties.