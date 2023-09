Tauchman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5, extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Tauchman went deep in the third inning, giving him eight long balls for the year. It was the veteran outfielder's first home run since Aug. 8, and he's only batting .238 this month. However, Tauchman should continue to see opportunities against righties in the last few days of the regular season as the Cubs try to secure a playoff spot.