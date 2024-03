Tauchman isn't in the Cubs' lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Tauchman was a candidate to serve as the Cubs' DH on Opening Day, but Christopher Morel will get the nod instead with Nick Madrigal starting at third base. Tauchman slashed .252/.363/.377 across 401 plate appearances last season and will operate as Chicago's fourth outfielder to begin the new season.