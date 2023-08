Tauchman is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Mets.

Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki will start across the outfield with the Mets throwing left-hander David Peterson. Christopher Morel is serving as the Cubs' designated hitter and batting leadoff. Tauchman has proven to be a tremendous addition for Chicago this year, but he'll likely continue to sit against most southpaws.