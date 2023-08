Tauchman is not in the lineup Friday versus Atlanta.

Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki will start across the outfield as the Cubs face off against left-hander Max Fried. Yan Gomes is taking a turn at designated hitter with Miguel Amaya handling the catching duties. The left-handed-hitting Tauchman has proven to be a tremendous addition for Chicago, but he'll likely continue to sit against some southpaws.