Tauchman went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Tauchman had the biggest hit of the game for the Cubs, breaking a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with his seventh home run of the season. After spending last year in Korea, the outfielder has been a pleasant surprise for Chicago with an .817 OPS across 65 games. Tauchman has also been heating up in August, with hits in seven out of eight games so far this month.