Tauchman went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3, 10-inning win over Atlanta.

Tauchman served as the leadoff hitter and DH in this one, and he continued his solid play, pushing his average to .262 and his OPS to .789. The veteran is seeing regular time at DH and in right field, with Seiya Suzuki also in the mix for both spots. Tauchman isn't the most exciting fantasy option, but he's worth a look in deeper formats given his role and production.