Tauchman starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Tauchman is back in the lineup after getting Saturday off. The return of Cody Bellinger has complicated the playing time equation, though he can also play first base, as is the case Sunday. Bellinger will still likely see the bulk of his time in center moving forward, which would probably push Tauchman into more of a reserve role. He started off hot for the Cubs but is batting just .150 over his last 15 games.