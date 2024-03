Manager Craig Counsell said Sunday that Tauchman will be included on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

It's not a major surprise given the veteran outfielder had a solid .740 OPS in 108 games for Chicago last season, but it's still worth noting given Cody Bellinger was recently re-signed. Tauchman is poised to served as the Cubs' fourth outfielder and isn't likely to have much fantasy utility in that role.