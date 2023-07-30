Tauchman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Tauchman went 7-for-12 with a home run, a double, three RBI and an additional run in the first three games of the series in St. Louis and even made a game-winning catch in center field Friday to rob what would have been a walk-off home run, but he'll head to the bench for the finale. With southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis, Cubs manager David Ross will turn to the right-handed-hitting Trey Mancini to replace the lefty-hitting Tauchman in the lineup.