Tauchman isn't in the Cubs' lineup Saturday against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Left-hander Andrew Abbot will start on the mound for Cincinnati, meaning the left-handed bat of Tauchman will retreat to the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Cody Bellinger will shift to center field in Tauchman's absence, allowing Patrick Wisdom to start at first base.