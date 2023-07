Tauchman went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over the Cardinals.

Despite the return of Cody Bellinger, Tauchman is continuing to see opportunities in center field, as Bellinger is seeing plenty of time at first base. Tauchman has responded by batting .359 over his last 10 games with two home runs, eight runs scored and 11 RBI, which has made him a solid fantasy contributor.