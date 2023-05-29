Tauchman went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
Tauchman notched a base hit in the second, fourth and sixth innings but it didn't amount to much run production for the Cubs. The 32-year-old has just one extra base hit thus far across 30 plate appearances for the Cubs since being called up May 19. He is slashing .333/.467/.375 with one RBI, three runs and a 5:6 BB:K. He should continue to find himself in the lineup most days until Cody Bellinger (knee) is able to return from the injured list.