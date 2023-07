Tauchman went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's victory over the Cardinals.

Tauchman's been swinging the bat well since the All-Star break, going 13-for-41 (.317) with two homers and 12 RBI over his last 11 games. The 32-year-old outfielder is now slashing .257/.357/.391 with five homers, 33 RBI, 34 runs scored and three steals across 211 plate appearances this season while taking over as the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter.