Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.
After a string of five consecutive starts, the left-handed-hitting Ballesteros will take a seat while the Cubs face a tough lefty (Cristopher Sanchez) in the series opener in Philadelphia. Seiya Suzuki will get a day off from playing the outfield and will step in as the Cubs' designated hitter in place of Ballesteros.
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