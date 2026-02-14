Ballesteros has not arrived at spring training yet due to a visa issue, but Chicago manager Craig Counsell said he is "expected shortly," Sarah Barber of Sports Illustrated reports.

Ballesteros has yet to receive clearance to travel from his native Venezuela, but Counsell downplayed the issue and said he's not worried at this point about the delay. It's an important spring for the 22-year-old catching prospect, who debuted for the Cubs last season and posted an impressive .868 OPS across 20 games. Ballesteros is the favorite at this point to serve as the Cubs' top DH option in 2026, and he could mix in some behind the plate in relief of Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya, though his top asset remains his bat.