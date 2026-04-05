Cubs' Moises Ballesteros: Playing time trending down
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ballesteros is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
It's the third straight game on the bench for Ballesteros after he started the first five games of the season. The previous two absences came against a lefty starter, but right-hander Slade Cecconi is taking the ball for Cleveland in Sunday's opener. Alex Bregman is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Matt Shaw handles the hot corner.
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