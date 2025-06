The Cubs recalled Pearson from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Since being optioned to Triple-A in mid-April, Pearon has turned in a 2.22 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 24.1 innings. His turnaround will buy him another shot in the Cubs' bullpen, replacing Genesis Cabrera, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.