The Cubs recalled Pearson from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The right-hander has made just one appearance with the Cubs since late April, but he's back in the big leagues Tuesday with Michael Soroka (shoulder) heading to the injured list. Pearson has struggled in his nine big-league outings this year with a 12.66 ERA, 2.53 WHIP and 6:9 K:BB over 10.2 innings.