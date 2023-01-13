Madrigal and the Cubs agreed on a one-year, $1.225 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Madrigal and the Cubs won't have to go through arbitration anymore after striking a deal Friday. The 25-year-old struggled to stay healthy in 2022, batting .249 with seven doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases over 209 at-bats in 59 games with the Cubs. With the addition of Dansby Swanson this offseason, Madrigal does not have direct path to starting in the infield, though he will likely rotate in and out of the lineup in a variety of spots including designated hitter in 2023.