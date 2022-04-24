Madrigal is starting at second base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Madrigal rested Saturday and missed the fun during a 21-0 Chicago romp. The Cubs are finding ways to get Jonathan Villar into the lineup regularly, and he played second base Saturday, pushing Madrigal to the bench. Villar shifts to shortstop Sunday, so Madrigal returns and Nico Hoerner gets the day off. Madrigal has yet to do much at the plate with a .565 OPS, no home runs and just one RBI, and his place at the bottom of the order limits his fantasy appeal somewhat.