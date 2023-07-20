Madrigal (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Since landing on the injured list July 4 with a strained right hamstring, Madrigal has recently began making progress toward a return. He resumed hitting and fielding Monday, ran the bases Wednesday and is now slated to get back into game action. It's unlikely Madrigal returns before the end of Chicago's weekend series against the Cardinals, but he could return ahead of the Cubs' upcoming series with the White Sox.