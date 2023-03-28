Madrigal is expected to be part of a timeshare at third base for the Cubs along with Patrick Wisdom and Edwin Rios, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Madrigal is likely to face "starters with great swing-and-miss stuff," while Wisdom and Rios figure to form a more natural platoon against certain lefties and righties. How exactly this shakes out remains to be seen, and it seems like Madrigal's playing time may be sporadic. However, the 26-year-old can also play at second base, so he may get more starts if he moves across the diamond for Chicago.