Madrigal is absent from the lineup Sunday versus the Diamondbacks with a hamstring injury, Maddie Lee of The Sun Times reports.

Madrigal exited Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to Arizona early with an apparent hamstring injury. Manager David Ross said Sunday that "it was just some cramping and tightness" and that Madrigal is not expected to require a stint on the injured list. The 26-year-old can be considered day-to-day for the time being with the Cubs having a day off Monday.