Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that Madrigal (groin) won't return this season, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Injuries have been an issue for Madrigal in all three of his big-league seasons, and this year a couple different issues limited him to only 59 games. He will finish 2022 with just a .587 OPS, but he did hit an even .300 in August -- the month in which he recorded over a third of his at-bats. Madrigal should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training, and he figures to get a chance to compete for a starting job at second base.