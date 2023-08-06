Madrigal will start at third base and bat eighth Sunday against Atlanta.

Madrigal will take a four-game hitting streak into Sunday's contest as he picks up his fourth consecutive start. Though Madrigal's lack of power (one home run) and modest speed (eight stolen bases in 10 attempts) limit his fantasy ceiling, he should be a plus source of batting average while he's continuing to get regular playing time. He appears to have at least temporarily seized hold of a steady role at the expense of Seiya Suzuki, who is on the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup with a right-handed starting pitcher.