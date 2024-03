Madrigal (hamstring) is expected to avoid the injured list and be part of the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Madrigal returned to Cactus League play Sunday after missing three weeks with a right hamstring strain. He'll finish the spring with just 19 plate appearances, but evidently the Cubs have deemed that sufficient. The 27-year-old is a candidate for some playing time at third base for the Cubs.