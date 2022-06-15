The Cubs placed Madrigal on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left groin strain, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Madrigal will head to the injured list for the second time this season after previously missing time in May due to back tightness. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft missed the entire second half of the 2021 campaign while recovering from hamstring surgery, so the Cubs have received just 115 plate appearances since he was acquired from the White Sox at last year's trade deadline. While Madrigal is on the shelf, Jonathan Villar looks to be first in line for reps at second base.