Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Gets first day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Madrigal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
He'll bow out of the starting nine for the first time all season after going 1-for-15 with a walk through four games. Jonathan Villar steps in for Madrigal at second base.
