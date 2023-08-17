Madrigal hit a pinch-hit solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Madrigal pinch hit for Tucker Barnhart to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, and the team was probably just hoping he reached base. However, the infielder managed only his second home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-1 as the Cubs mounted a late comeback. Despite the heroics, Madrigal's fantasy stock has taken a hit lately, with new acquisition Jeimer Candelario starting to see more time at third when Chicago uses Cody Bellinger at first. It's a crowded playing time situation that figures to leave Madrigal on the bench more often than not in the near future.