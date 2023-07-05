Madrigal underwent imaging scans Wednesday which revealed a moderate right hamstring strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and won't be cleared to resume baseball activities until the strain is fully healed. He's eligible to be activated right after the All-Star break, but it sounds like his absence could extend into late July. Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom are expected to share playing time at third base for the Cubs in the meantime.