Madrigal went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-1 victory over Cleveland.

Madrigal's solo shot in the sixth marked his first home run as a Cub and third of his career. The undersized infielder made the transition to third base this year but got off to a slow start offensively and was sent to Triple-A at the end of May to get right, which appears to have worked out as he's slashing .375/.444/.521 over his last 15 games. Patrick Wisdom (wrist) is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A, and his impending return would presumably steal at-bats away from Madrigal, but it'll be difficult for manager David Ross to keep Madrigal's contact bat out of the lineup moving forward, especially if he's still producing at a high level.