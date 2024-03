Madrigal was pulled from Monday's game against the Padres with a right leg cramp, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal grounded out in his lone plate appearance before exiting. Leg problems have plagued the 26-year-old throughout his career, so hopefully this is indeed just a cramp and it's a day-to-day situation. Madrigal is competing for playing time at third base for the Cubs.