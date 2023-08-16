Madrigal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

On the bench for the fifth time in six games, Madrigal appears to have lost hold of his regular starting role at third base as part of the domino effect of Seiya Suzuki regaining a foothold in the Cubs' everyday lineup. With Suzuki settling back in as the Cubs' primary right fielder, Cody Bellinger has been seeing more time at first base, while Jeimer Candelario has been pushed across the diamond to replace Madrigal in the lineup.