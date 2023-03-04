Madrigal likely won't have an everyday role in 2023, though he could hit leadoff when he does play, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Madrigal's path to an everyday role has become clouded with Dansby Swanson now in the fold and Nico Hoerner still around, though Madrigal should still rotate in at several positions. Chicago manager David Ross may choose to use Madrigal in the leadoff role from time to time, which would boost his fantasy value when he does find his way onto the lineup card.