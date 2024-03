Madrigal was diagnosed with a mild right hamstring strain Thursday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Madrigal will be re-evaluated in a week, at which point the team will have a better idea of when Madrigal will be able to return to game action. The 27-year-old infielder landed on the injured list twice last season due to problems with his hamstring, and Madrigal's most recent tweak indicates that it may remain a recurring problem this year as well.